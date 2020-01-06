2 hours ago

Legon Cities will play Asante Kotoko in their first home game and have arranged to bring over the self acclaimed dance hall king Shatta Wale to perform at the Accra Sports stadium

They are changing the face of our local game with their serious branding and professionalism while winning the hearts of many neutrals.

The newly christened club has won the hearts of many football patrons on social media with their works off the pitch.

Shatta Wale will perform to fans who will throng the Accra Sports Stadium to watch the club's first home game against Asante Kotoko on Friday at 6pm.

It will be the first Friday fixture that will be witnessed in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Earlier in the day, the club asked fans on twitter to announce the artiste they wished to perform at the stadium but they have now announced that the 'Ahoufe Melissa' hit maker will be performing.