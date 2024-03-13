2 hours ago

The anonymous fan who was complaining about Sarkodie not giving him money

An anonymous man, who is a passionate music enthusiast, was recently captured in a viral video expressing his disappointment with the Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

The man alleged that the rapper did not offer him and other attendees money during his performance at the Telecel event's opening ceremony.

He complained that Sarkodie didn't pay them after they supported him during his performance at the event.

The man, who looked quite mature, noted that when he and his friends approached Sarkodie’s vehicle after the event, the rapper sped off without giving them any money.

In a video shared by SikaOfficial on his X page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the aggrieved fan stated that if it were to be Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, he would have sprayed cash, unlike Sarkodie who does the opposite.

After the event, the man was heard saying, “Boys are following him because of money, so he [Sarkodie] should have given us money. If it were to be Shatta Wale, he would have sprayed cash. When we were rushing to his vehicle he sped off. Forget him. Shatta would not have done that.”

On March 12, 2024, an event was held in Accra to publicly launch Telecel Ghana's operation in the country.

This comes after various rebranding efforts and marketing campaigns from the Vodafone brand.

The event saw various high-profile personalities in attendance including Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency.

Sarkodie jumped on stage to serenade guests as Ghana publicly welcomed Telecel into the market, performing classics like Original and Illuminati.

Watch the video below: