Students of an Islamic school have been filmed singing their version of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale’s hit song, ‘My level’ in Arabic.
The students recited what appeared to be one of their Arabic lessons, using Shatta Wale’s My Level melody.
The video has received a lot of reactions on social media, giving excited Shatta Movement fans something to jubilate about.
