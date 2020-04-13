3 hours ago

Ghanaian comedian, Clemento Suarez has made a jaw-dropping observation about Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, Clemento mentioned beef creation as one of the illustrious achievements of Shatta Wale.

He emphasized that the Shatta Movement boss has brought a certain dynamic and vibrancy into the Ghanaian music scene with his beef creation and controversies.

The popular comedian said Shatta Wale’s actions have put other musicians on their toes.

According to him, with the exception of Chicago and Ex-Doe’s beef, there was no active beef in the industry before the re-emergence of Shatta Wale.

Clemento Suarez remarked Shatta Wale has fought with almost all the musicians in the country following his comeback into the music scene.

