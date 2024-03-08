59 minutes ago

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has been maintained as John Mahama's running mate

There was a "very tight marking scheme" for the running mate slot of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, through which Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang emerged as "the best", the party's campaign manager, Prof Joshua Alabi has said.

He said the NDC has got who it wanted as a running mate to flagbearer John Mahama for the 2024 polls.

"What is left for us to do is focus on our campaign and move straight to work," Prof Alabi told journalists following the announcement of the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) as former President Mahama's running mate for the second time.

She completed the party's ticket for the 2020 polls which the NDC lost.

“As the general secretary said: 'Integrity'; her ability to handle issues in the absence of the president, her experience in life and of course, she managed a whole university which is just like a mini country.”