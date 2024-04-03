2 hours ago

The Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has clarified the age saga around the controversial marriage between Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Nungua priest and a minor.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting the bride, Naa Okromo, was 12 years old, Minister Boateng has revealed that the girl in question is set to turn 16 in July of this year.

He emphasized that despite this age clarification, the age difference between the bride and groom remains questionable.

“We seem to be unravelling some few things. For instance, the age of 12 which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16 [but] still a minor,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview on Joy News on April 2, 2024.

The minister assured the public that measures are being taken to protect the rights of the young bride. This includes efforts to ascertain her true age through official documents such as her birth certificate or school records.

The controversy erupted following the purported marriage ceremony between Naa Okromo, now known as Naa Yomo Ayemuede, and the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo over the weekend in Nungua.

Civil society groups have condemned the act, with calls for the arrest of the priest.