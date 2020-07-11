3 hours ago

Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako has described the Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a “wicked woman” who “ looks like a witch”.

Chairman Wontumi made the comment on his own Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Thursday morning.

“When you look closely at her face and hair you will realize that Jane Opoku-Agyemang looks like a witch”; Chairman Wontumi said after initially describing her as a “mallam or juju woman”.

The NPP Chairman said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang while a Minister of Education in 2016 demonstrated her wickedness by supporting and actually signing a petition to force her boss and then president, John Dramani Mahama to release from jail, three men who had threatened on Montie FM, a pro-NDC station to rape the then Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Woode and other female members of the bench.

Salifu Maase, aka Mugabe; Alistair Tairo Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn were sentenced by the Supreme Court to four months in prison for their reckless comments, but halfway through their jail term, they were given a Presidential Pardon by Mr John Dramani Mahama after some members of his government, including Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang mounted pressure on him to do so.

Wontumi argued that it was devilish for a woman to openly demand the release of men who had threatened to sexually molest a fellow woman and that any such person does not fit to want to run for the high Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

He also accused the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate of supporting a number of unpopular decisions made by John Mahama during his tenure, including the “scrapping of the Free Maternal Healthcare Programme instituted by former president J.A. Kuffour” and that she will pay for the “blood of all the pregnant women who might have lost their lives due to the lack of funds to access healthcare” under the previous government.

Source: My News GH