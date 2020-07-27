1 hour ago

Many clubs are hot on the heels of Ghanaian center back Abdul Mumin Suleman who is now a free agent after failing to renew his contract with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

But it appears English Premier League's surprise package Sheffield United have stolen a march on all other suitors as they have opened talks with the center back.

The 22 year old defender is the toast of most clubs in Europe as he is a free agent.

Mumin Suleman has been very impressive this season for FC Nordsjaelland with performance catching the eye of most clubs in Europe.

Moves were made by French club Strasbourg and Belgian side Zulte Waregem in January but his club FC Nordsjaelland turned the move down as they could not find a replacement at the time.

The foremer Right to Dream Academy graduate has been a revelation this season in the Danish Superliga.

The Ghanaian has also been watched by Scottish side Celtic, Gent, Mechelen, Brondby, Espanyol, Getafe and Nimes all keeping tabs on the defender as a bidding war is set to begin for him in the summer.

With Portuguese giants FC Porto and Benfica all said to be interested in the center back.

Abdul Mumin made a total of 25 league appearances including 19 starts and has scored one goal.