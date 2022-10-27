2 hours ago

Ghanaian left-back Patrick Kpozo has set his sights on getting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey in their Europa League clash with Manchester United.

Kpozo faced Cristiano Ronaldo when his Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol played against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League first leg.

Sheriff Tiraspol will this evening face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League matchday five at Old Trafford.

The Moldovan champions lost the first leg game by 2-0 with the Portugues star scoring from the spot in that game.

Kpozo revealed that it was painful to lose against the reds but playing against the legendary Ronaldo softened the blow.

"For me it was a dream come true to play on the same field as a genuine legend like Cristiano Ronaldo. It was painful to lose but meeting Ronaldo softened the blow," Kpozo said.

"He was in a hurry to leave [in Moldova] so we just shook hands and managed to get a quick picture. My team-mate Victor [Oliveira] got his shirt but at Old Trafford, I will go and speak to Ronaldo directly in the warm-up; I want the shirt."