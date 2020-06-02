3 hours ago

Secretary General of Federation of Labour, Mr. Abraham Koomson has described Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa as a robot.

His comment was made while speaking in a Zoom interview on TV3's Hot Issues, moderated by Jonnie Hughes.

Speaking on the show Tuesday, June 2, 2020, on the subject of a compilation of a new voters' register in the country, Mr. Koomson asserted that it is unfair that the EC has long refused to listen to any opinion about the impending national exercise, believing that she is being manipulated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to do their bidding.

"...As for her, she's behaving like a robot", he fired.

Asked by the host to retract and apologize to Jean Mensa for labeling her as a robot, Mr. Koomson told Jonnie Hughes: "I won't, she's my daughter, I won't apologize to her. What she's doing is not fair".

Already, the Commission has submitted a Constitutional Instrument to Parliament to pass a legislation that will enable citizens to use the Ghana Card and the passport for registration into the voters’ register.

Commenting on this, however, Mr. Koomson said he could not fathom why Jean Mensa wants to set out requirements "to disenfranchise me, a man who is old enough to give birth to her".

He asked: "How many people in the country have been issued with the Ghana card yet, or have travelling passports?"

Meanwhile, the EC on Tuesday, conducted a pilot voter registration exercise in all 16 regional capitals in the country, to identify problems associated with the new voter register system, as well as its effect under various weather conditions and find ways of mitigating them.