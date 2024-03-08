2 hours ago

Uganda caused a major upset by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling Group B clash of the African Games' men's football competition in Accra on Thursday.

The Ugandan U20 team displayed remarkable resilience and skill, securing their victory with Kiza Usama opening the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Despite a goal from Nigeria's Sadiq Muhammad in the 37th minute, Uganda's determined performance led to Ivan Irinibabazi's decisive goal in the 81st minute, sealing the unexpected result.

In the first Group B encounter, former champions Senegal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Sudan.

Mamadou Lamine Sadio scored the decisive goal in the first half, showcasing Senegal's prowess and experience in continental competitions.

While this marked South Sudan's inaugural appearance in the football competition of the African Games, Senegal demonstrated their mettle as former champions, with several players promoted from their U17 World Cup-winning squad under the guidance of coach Serigne Saliou Dia.

The victory puts Senegal on course for further success in the tournament as they aim to add another title to their illustrious record.

Next, Nigeria is set to face South Sudan in their upcoming group game on Monday, while Uganda prepares to take on Senegal in what promises to be another electrifying matchup.

The excitement continues on Friday as hosts Ghana face Congo, while Gambia clashes with Benin, offering fans a thrilling display of footballing action at the African Games.