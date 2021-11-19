36 minutes ago

Programs Manager at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua, is shocked at a recent definition of who is poor as defined by Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Pokua alias Vim Lady posted a 24-second video of the now-viral ‘poor person’ definition the Minister made on Accra-based GHOne TV on Wednesday, November 18, 2021.

The Minister is heard saying: “Now if you have more than 100 cedis to send a day, then you are not poor, yes. So if you really are poor and you are in a position to send 100 cedis a day, then we need to reclassify our definition of who the real beneficiaries of this are.”

Vim Lady’s caption read: “NPP GOVERNMENT DIER? "We have the men" "We have the men" But SOME OF THEM are completely cut off from the REALITIES of life. I'm so shocked.”

About the 1.75% levy on electronic transactions

Ken Ofori-Atta introduced a new 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions such as Mobile money transactions, remittances and other electronic transactions.

Fees and charges of government services have also been increased by 15%.

The Finance Minister explained, “It is becoming clear there exists an enormous potential to increase tax revenues by bringing into the tax bracket, transactions that could be best defined as being undertaken in the informal economy.

"As such government is charging an applicable rate of 1.75% on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances, which shall be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

"To safeguard efforts being made to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable, all transactions that add up to GH¢100 or less per day, which is approximately ¢3000 per month, will be exempt from this levy,” Ofori-Atta revealed.