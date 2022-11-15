1 hour ago

Mugabe Maase of Power FM has been accused of stabbing his own friend and colleague Oheneba Boamah Bennie in the back when he was sentenced to prison earlier this year.

According to Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian journalist based in the United States, Mugabe Maase wanted Oheneba to languish in jail after he was sentenced for insulting and threatening President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Loud Silence TV in what appears to be a response to Mugabe over a beef, Kevin revealed that the former was a "bad friend."

Kevin revealed that after Oheneba Boamah Bennie was imprisoned, he received a call from Mugabe, who shockingly told him to stop using his platform to call for his colleague's release.

He explained that he used his Loud Silence platform at least three times calling on the then-CID boss, Mr. Ken Yeboah, to release Oheneba after he caused his arrest.

Kevin claimed that Mr. Maase called him unexpectedly and informed him that he had his own case at the CID and that criticizing the chief of the CID over Oheneba could hurt his chances and complicate matters for him.

He said that it was on that day that he began to comprehend how terrible Mugabe was, and at that point, he blocked him from his phone.

He called Mugabe a "dangerous person" and said nobody should ever associate themselves with him because he could not be trusted.

"You Mugabe, do you know why your calls and messages are not coming to me? I blocked you long ago, because of what you did, you can do the same thing to me. From that day, I blocked you because I knew you were a very bad man. You were on the same show with Oheneba Boamah when they came to arrest him.

"Kwaku Skirt called me and confessed that the audio was rather his voice, so I did 3 episodes on Ken Yeboah on my show, I started asking questions about which technology they used to detect that it was Oheneba's voice leading to his arrest. You know the boy was innocent but you called and told me that your case was at the police station so I should stop firing Ken Yeboah. Can you swear you didn't tell me this?

"This is why I blocked you, so I wasn't receiving any messages from you, because you're a dangerous person. You told me I shouldn't push Oheneba's case, I shouldn't give Ken Yeboah pressure because you are free with them, you call yourself a friend but If that boy had died in jail, you would have been the one who caused it," Kevin Taylor revealed amidst insults.

He, therefore, warned Mugabe Maase's close associates to be wary of their ties with him since he could poison them for his own personal gain.

"I pity you the foolish guys around him, he's going to poison you all, that Mugabe you see is very selfish. Your radio station will collapse if I open up on the things I know about him, I'm telling you," he cautioned.