1 hour ago

Shooting Stars FC, a professional Ghanaian football club is set to make history by lining up Borussia Dortmund Legends ( BVB)against an assembled African Legends team in Accra, Ghana.

The historic event, set to take place from the 8th – 12th of June 2022 will include many interesting activities. Key event highlights are:



Youth Development Coaching Clinic, CSR activities (visit to Chance for Children’s home) and a Gala Dinner on the 9th of June.

A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a select side to precede the game.



A nostalgic line up of African football greats re-living their stardom in a legendary football match on June 11th at the Accra Sports stadium and;



A golf tournament on the 12th of June 2022.

The headline game will be graced by the likes of one of the greatest African footballers of all time, former Champions league winner, the Maestro himself –, Borussia Dortmund’s Top-talent Trainer and Black Stars’ coach, former Wolfsburg captain, Former BVB Champions League winnerand other football greats like,and a host of other iconic African Legends.

BVB’s CMO, Carsten Cramer, stated: “With over 160,000 registered club members, Borussia Dortmund is a uniquely intensive footballing experience. Over the past decades, BVB has enjoyed a vibrant and fruitful history with top talents from Africa, and attracted a number of excellent African players, such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Otto Addo, Ibrahim Tanko, Mohamed Zidan and Sunday Oliseh. We are all excited that this first-ever BVB Legends Ghana tour will finally take place, and look forward to creating some unforgettable memories together with Shooting Stars FC this summer.”

“As we develop our presence in Africa, it is very important for us to demonstrate how close our relationship is with our fans in Ghana. This tour provides an excellent opportunity for us to show what ‘Echte Liebe’ truly means. Together with the powerful line-up of our Legend Team, our international main sponsor Evonik, as well as ROWE the presenter of BVB’s Legends Series, we will continue to create success on and off the pitch,” said Benedikt Scholz, Director of Internationalization & Commercial Partnerships of BVB.

Randolph Rodrigues (CEO) of Shooting Stars FC stated, “The partnership between Shooting Stars and Borussia Dortmund should yield tremendous benefit on and off the field. There is a keen focus on player and coach development and we will jointly embark on some meaningful community development projects in the coming months”.

Deniz Akay, Managing Director of Evonik Africa, further commented: “As the world’s leading specialty chemicals company, we go beyond just chemistry. Evonik has been BVB’s main partner and sponsor of the BVB Legends since the 2007/2008 season. For decades, we have been promoting sports with our innovations, establishing the BVB Evonik Football Academy to encourage and inspire young talents to be the best in football. Having the BVB Legends Match in Accra – home to a host of legendary names and aspiring football stars – is tremendously exciting for all of us.”

Delegates of both clubs have met with key officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA, and GHALCA, who are all fully on board supporting this one-of-a-kind legend tour in Africa and are looking forward to this iconic match among Africa’s football giants.

Advance sale of tickets to the Legend Match will start on May 7th, 2022. For more information about tickets, please call 0555405835.