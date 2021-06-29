9 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Afcallo Ventures, Christabel Ofori, says a deliberate national strategy is needed to ensure Made-in-Ghana products find their way onto the shelves of mainstream shops.

Speaking during the on-air series of the Citi Business Festival, she singled out sales and marketing as critical needs for her business, which is known for the FlocareBeauty brand of natural skin and hair care products.

“I have this great product. People are using it and are testifying, and I have great reviews. But the issue is getting it out there,” she said.

Mrs. Ofori noted that there was only so much capacity-building entrepreneurs could do without support from retailers.

“You do a lot of the courses and read online and train yourself, but we just need the opportunity. You go to a lot of these marts and shops, and it is like they are not ready to even take the product and try.”

She also said her new line of baby products was also in need of better exposure from shops in Ghana.

“I just wish it would be available in, if not all mother care shops, a lot more so that mothers and potential mothers see these products.”

About the Citi Business Festival

Held in June, the Citi Business festival lined up virtual business discussions aired live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The radio on-air series, on the Citi Breakfast Show at 9:20 am from Monday to Thursday, is also themed to correspond with the virtual fora.

This year’s Festival has focused on five areas, namely;

Week 1: Digital Economy – Building a cashless society and the opportunities for business and job creation.

Week 2: Doing business in Ghana.

Week 3: AgriBusiness – Feeding Ghana with a sound import substitution strategy.

Week 4: Trade – AfCFTA: Opportunities for investment & Job creation in Ghana.

Week 5: Promoting Made-in-Ghana products to spur inclusive economic growth.

The 2021 Citi Business Festival is powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and citibusinessnews.com, and proudly sponsored by ABSA Bank and with support from IT Consortium and GIPC.

Source: citifmonline.com