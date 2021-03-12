1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said he will not appoint deputy regional ministers.



He stressed the decision during the swearing-in ceremony of the 16 vetted regional ministers, who will be representing him in their respective posts.

“As Chairpersons of the Regional Coordinating Councils of your respective regions, you have the most regular and direct impact on the lives of the people”, the President told the new ministers, adding: “You set the tone for the administration and development in your regions”.

“Another important role you play is that of the chair of the Regional Security Council. You do not need me to tell you that your most important function is to help ensure peace, law, and order in your regions”, the President told the minsters.

“All our plans and programmes will come to naught if there is no peace”, he pointed out to them.

The President advised them thus: “You must be careful and tactful in managing issues of intelligence and security”.

He said article 256 of the 1992 Constitution “outlines your responsibilities succinctly: you represent the President in the region, and you are responsible for the coordination and direction of the government administrative machinery in the Region”.

“As you all already know”, he said: “I have taken the decision not to appoint deputy regional ministers. This means you have to shoulder the work by yourselves, as I know you can”.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Minister responsible for the Volta Region, on behalf of his colleagues, said: “We want to assure His Excellency, the good people of Ghana and our regions that we shall take this assignment with seriousness, dedication, commitment, and loyalty that it deserves”.

“Mr President, on behalf of my colleagues, I promise that you can always count on us. We will be your worthy representatives in all the sixteen regions of our beloved nation, Ghana,” Dr Letsa promised.

Apart from Dr Letsa, the other regional ministers are George Boakye – Ahafo, Simon Osei-Mensah – Ashanti, Justina Owusu-Banahene – Bono, Adu Gyan – Bono East, Justina Marigold Assan – Central, Seth Kwame Acheampong – Eastern, Henry Quartey – Greater Accra and Shani Alhassan Saibu – Northern.

The others are Yidana Zakaria – North East, Joseph Makubu – Oti, Saeed Muhazu Jibril – Savanna, Stephen Yakubu – Upper East, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih – Upper West, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah – Western and Richard Obeng – Western North.

