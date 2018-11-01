2 hours ago

A Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, has appealed to parents to make it a point to visit their children’s schools regularly and commend the authorities and teachers for the good work they are doing.

He explained that although it was the responsibility of the government to pay the teachers and provide the schools with the needed resources, such visits and appreciation for the teachers would go a long way to motivate them to do more for the children and the nation as a whole.

Dr Adutwum made the call at a stakeholder’s forum organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Sawuah in the Bosomtwe Constituency.

It brought together traditional authorities, party functionaries, civil society groups and faith-based organisations with the aim of sharing ideas, explaining government policies to the people as well as seeking the opinions of the people on the state of affairs in the area.

Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region, said the huge investment being made by the government in the education sector attested to the importance the government attached to education in national development.

The MP stated: “There is nothing wrong with presenting gifts to show appreciation to your children’s teacher for teaching the child well”.

Complementary

He stated that there was the need for all parents/guardians and other stakeholders to complement government’s efforts to promote education in the country.

Dr Adutwum commended teachers in the country for the good job they were doing, saying that “as a teacher myself, I must confess that teaching is a very difficult job.”

He pledged that the government would give teachers in the country the best support.

Assault on teachers

Dr Adutwum cautioned parents/guardians and other relations of pupils and students who stormed schools to attack teachers to desist from such dastardly acts since it was not only bad but was also a disincentive to the development of education in the country.

He explained that such aggrieved people should use the right channels for sanctioning by reporting to the appropriate authorities to take the necessary action against such teachers.

The District Chief Executive for Bosomtwe, Mr Joseph Kwasi Asuming, assured the people that everything possible was being done to complete road construction works in the district.