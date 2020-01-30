3 hours ago

Professor Edmund Delle, the Founder and Board Chairman of Rabito Clinic, has called on health professionals, especially doctors, to show compassion to their patients for effective and quality healthcare delivery.

He said the medical profession was service to humanity and it was important for doctors to love their patients, who were already vulnerable, to speed up the healing process.

He asked them to respect patients, feel their pain and make the hospital environment friendly to the sick.

Prof. Delle was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a staff durbar as part of activities marking the 46th Anniversary of Rabito Clinic, a private clinic that specialises in skin diseases at Fumesua in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The durbar, which brought together workers of the clinic from all branches across the country, was to brainstorm on how best to improve on service delivery as a private healthcare provider.

It also sought to build a solid teamwork to work towards the growth of the clinic while providing the best of services to patients.

Prof Delle said provision of quality healthcare was not only about the availability of state-of-the–art equipment and competent expertise but also appropriately responding to the needs of the patient.

He said doctors must not only respect their patients but also know them in order to serve them better.

Prof. Delle underlined the need for teachers in medical schools to inculcate the spirit of love and compassion in student doctors to make it part of them as they practice on the field.

“It is unfortunate that they do not have much time to learn other things. We burden them with a lot of things to study,” Prof. Delle, also a medical school lecturer, said.

He expressed concern over the long hours patients spent at health facilities when seeking medical care and called for a paradigm shift to ensure prompt attention.

The renowned Dermatologist advocated for even distribution of medical doctors across the country to make their services more accessible, saying the current situation where most doctors were stationed at urban areas was not helpful.