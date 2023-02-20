8 hours ago

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has clarified that the Common Core Programme (CCP) is the brand name for the Standards-Based Curriculum (SBC) model for Junior High Schools.

The Director-General for NaCCA, Professor Edward Appiah in a statement said “students in Senior High School (SHS) One do not take CCP subjects as is being speculated. The CCP has Nine Learning Areas which have been broken down into 12 Subjects.”

He further indicated that the Ministry of Education is currently rolling out a series of reforms meant to improve learning outcomes and enhance accountability and equity at all levels of the education sector.

The clarification comes on the heels of information on various social media platforms purported to have come from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Ministry of Education, concerning various reforms in Ghana’s Education.

“We must say this message first came up about three years ago, and for which NaCCA responded. Unfortunately, the same messages have popped up. It must be emphasized that the curriculum reform started in 2017 with the establishment of a 14-Member Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) chaired by Professor Kwame Osei Kwarteng. The MAC held several meetings, consultations, and stakeholder engagements. The MAC completed its work and presented its report and recommendations to the Cabinet in October 2017.”

“Cabinet approved the recommendations and tasked NaCCA to start the review of the Pre-tertiary Education Curriculum. Based on the recommendations of the MAC, NaCCA started the review using a phase-level approach as recommended by the MAC,” he added.

Source: citifmonline