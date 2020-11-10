1 hour ago

Senior High School (SHS) enrollments in the Eastern Region increased by 32.2 percent for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Minister for the Eastern Region, Eric Kwaley-Darfour, made this known on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Accra, at the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

Speaking under the theme: Rebuilding the Ghanaian Economy, he said enrollment for SHS increased from 127,095 (2016/2017) to 175,625 for 2019/2020 academic year.

He stated that public TVET enrollment increased from 6,177 to 8,812 (42.6%) in the same period.

According to him , two additional SHS have been established since January 2017 in the Eastern Region, thereby increasing the number of SHS in the region from 89 to 91.

He stated that 98 out of 215 infrastructure projects comprising classroom blocks, dormitory and administration blocks, have been initiated.

DGN