1 hour ago

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) says it is well-equipped to pay the 5,000 senior high school graduates who will at the end of this month be employed to assist with basic health care delivery at CHPS compounds in rural communities.

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV, the Head of Corporate Affairs of the agency, Emmanuel Kwasi Afriyie, argued that all the agency’s programmes under this administration have been sustained and this will be no exception.

“Since the time we had lawyer Justin Koduah as CEO till the time of my current boss, there has never been any instance where our beneficiaries have come out to complain about unpaid allowances. We manage our programmes very well.”

“We are fully prepared to sustain the programme.”

He further indicated that the programme beneficiaries will be paid GH¢400.

The YEA announced that 5,000 senior high school graduates will at the end of this month be employed to assist with basic health care delivery, such as recording medical history of patients at CHPS compounds located in rural communities.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association described the move as disturbing and opposed the idea, as it maintains that only skilled professionals should be engaged.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, in reaction to this, said the system has been in place since 2016 and is geared toward community engagement, not clinical work.

Source: citifmonline