3 hours ago

Reggae and dancehall artiste Samini is appealing to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to deal with the headmaster of a Senior High School who had allegedly discriminated against him during his tour at the school.

According to him, the headmaster had stopped him from speaking to the students because of his dreadlocks.

Samini told Sammy Forson on the Cosmopolitan Mix, on Wednesday that he does not think an educationist who discriminates against people deserves to head a school.

“I decided to touch base with Dansoman High Schools to interact with the kids and inspire them on the importance of education. We had already written letters and they had approved along with the time we should come.”

“A very unfortunate and naive head told me that he didn’t think my appearance was good enough to inspire the kids. He told me specifically my locks,” he added