Some second-year female students of the Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District who insulted President Nana Akufo-Addo are being investigated for their utterances and gestures.

The students are seen in a viral video using vulgar and unprintable words on the President in reaction to his recent national address on the current economic hardship in the country.

The management of Ghana Education Service(GES) has condemned the act which it says is against every educational and moral principle in Ghanaian society.

“We wish to inform the general public that the students in the video have been identified as second-year students of Chiana Senior High School in the Kassena Nankana West District.

Management of the school has begun investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding such unfortunate utterances and gestures. Parents of the students have also been invited to assist in the investigations,” a statement issued by the Head, Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said.

Management of GES further apologized to President Akufo-Addo and the general public on behalf of the students and school and assured the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded.