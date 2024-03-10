4 hours ago

Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson, has criticized Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah for speaking shortly after her husband demise.

In his view, it is not in her place to respond to rumours about her husband’s death on social media.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Mrs Kumah denied that her husband died of food poisoning, claiming that, he had been battling a terminal illness for about a year, as confirmed by specialists in Germany.

But Mr. Thompson on Citi TV, slammed Mrs Kumah’s decision to share the details of her husband’s death

He asked the widow to stop speaking and concentrate on mourning her husband.

“I will plead with the wife to shut up and mourn her husband. And, in fact, as we speak, John Kumah’s wife is on Asaase radio granting an interview claiming that her husband was not poisoned. But is that what your focus should be as a widow?

“In Ashanti culture, you can’t even come out, in our traditional culture, when you lose your husband, you can’t even come out for a certain amount of time.

“You are supposed to be in the room and mourn. Whatever people are claiming killed or didn’t kill your husband is not up to you. That is why there are professionals who will do an autopsy and that is none of your business. People can claim whatever they want to claim, but focus on mourning your husband” Mr. Thompson added.