52 minutes ago

The case where a woman in Accra, Deborah Seyram Adablah, has sued a man, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, who she claims to be her “sugar daddy” for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her came up for hearing at the High Court in Accra today.

The court has asked the parties, a former National Service person of a bank and her former boss also at the bank to file their written submissions before February 23, 2023.

Deborah Seyram Adablah has sued Ernest Kwasi Nimako for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her.

Deborah has also dragged the bank, where she did her national service along to the court.

Meanwhile, in an application dated January 24, 2023, the bank, requested that seven paragraphs of the writ be dismissed “on the ground that they disclose no reasonable cause of action”.

Paragraphs 7,8,9,10,11,31,32,33,34,36 and 37 which were requested to be excluded comprise portions of the writ that accuse the bank of watching on for female workers being harassed sexually by senior male officers of the bank.

The case is currently before the General Jurisdiction of the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Olivia Obeng Owusu.

Background

'Side chick' sues sugar daddy over refusal to take care of her

In a suit dated Monday, January 23, 2023, filed at the Accra High Court, Deborah Seyram Adablah, contends that her “sugar daddy,” Ernest Kwasi Nimako agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

It is her case that Nimako although bought the car and registered it in his (sugar daddy’s name), he has taken the car back, denying her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, while he also paid for only one year accommodation

Deborah Seyram Adablah who claims that she was forced into the relationship during the period she did her national service has also accused Ernest Kwasi Nimako of abuse, sexual harassment, maltreatment, exploitation and also lowering her reputation.

Reliefs

The plaintiff is seeking an order from the court directed at the “sugar daddy” to transfer the title of the car into her name, and also give her back the car.

She is also asking the court to order the defendant to pay her the lump sum to enable “her start a business to take care of her self as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.”

Another relief is for the court to order the “sugar daddy” to pay the outstanding two years accommodation as agreed between her and the defendant.