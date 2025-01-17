2 hours ago

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on President John Mahama to sign the anti-gay bill into law without delay.

Mr. Ahiagbah has accused Mr. Mahama of reversing his earlier commitment to signing the LGBTQ+ Bill during the 2024 election campaign.

He made the call in a Facebook post after the President indicated that the bill could not be assented to in its current form.

During a meeting with religious leaders on Tuesday, Mr. Mahama said the bill must be government-sponsored to be more effective than the current Private Member’s Bill.

He explained that introducing a government-backed bill would allow for wider consultation and contribute to building a national consensus.

The President also highlighted the need for revisions to school curricula to include teachings that reflect Ghanaian and African values, including moral and cultural education.

However, Mr. Ahiagbah has emphasized the importance of Mr. Mahama keeping his promise, stating that elections have consequences.

“Sign the bill as you have pledged to Ghanaians,” he asserted in his post.