1 hour ago

Club President and owner of Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders, Nana Ameyaw is crying about the payment of Signing on fees to players.

According to him the payment of signing of fees is killing the clubs in Ghana and wants it abolished.

He says elsewhere there is nothing like signing on fees, you are told your salary and an upfront payment of that agreed amount is made to you.

The Eleven Wonders owner says the payment of signing on fees is becoming a headache to clubs and unnecessarily increasing their budgets.

“I don’t know but those who have played in Europe are not paid signing on fees you agree on your salary and an advance payment of your salary is given to you” he told Kumasi based Akoma Fm in an interview.

“But here when the player comes, the first thing you must discuss is signing on fees even before the salary and it’s killing us club owners…I don’t even know the one who introduce signing on fees in our part of the world they have done us a great disservice because it increases our cost for nothing” he said.