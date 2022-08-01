1 hour ago

As of Sunday 31st, July 2022 various sim card registration centres were choked with dozens of Ghanaians anxious to meet the deadline to avoid deactivation.

Prior to this, the same centres recorded little or no numbers to the extent that some personnel who were recruited to help in the registration had to be sent away since there was no one to register.

The numbers however started building up as the 31st deadline approached.

But, immediately after the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful announced an extension to September 30, 2022, the "last-minute attitude" of Ghanaians set in again and the huge numbers vanished.

Meanwhile, the Minister has cautioned that this will be the last extension.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, she said: “The statistics indicate that there was a 90% drop in SIM reregistration, as soon as the first deadline was extended on 21st March. Until a week ago there were no queues, people started going to register when they realised that the deadline was imminent after going to sleep.”

“The mobile network operators, NCA, and the NIA have all engaged additional staff, procured the necessary logistics and are incurring significant expenses to conduct this exercise successfully, any extension of the process increases their cost,” she added.