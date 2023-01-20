2 hours ago

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare says the SIM re-registration exercise by the government has assisted in its operations to clamp down on cybercrime in the country.

The IGP said the blocking of the unregistered SIMs has helped in defining the space to identify such fraudsters for their subsequent arrest.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee hearings, the IGP assured of efforts to deal with scammers within the cyberspace.

“The challenge used to be the case where we had people walking to any service provider and getting a SIM card registered. With the registration of the numbers and the blocking of all the numbers which are unregistered, there is a difficulty for these people [scammers] to continue with their operations. So the registration has helped us in defining the space to get these people arrested.”

The government said the re-registration of SIM cards is to aid in the monitoring and tracking of persons who use mobile phones for criminal activities.

The move is also to check the increasing rate of cybercrime activities in the country.

