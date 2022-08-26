15 hours ago

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has rolled out the SIM Card Registration Self-Service Application (App) on the Google Play Store.

The App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM card re-registration using the Ghana Card at a GH¢ 5 charge.

The NCA in a statement indicated that the App, called GH SIM SELF REG, is currently available for download on the Play Store.

“The App is intended for subscribers who have done Stage 1 of their SIM card registration to complete Stage 2.”

“Subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so.”

The NCA further indicated that the App will soon be available on the Apple Store.

“The NCA urges subscribers to reach out to its Operational Support Centre via toll-free number 0800-110-622 or the Authority’s handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedln or the NCA’s website, www.nca.org.gh for any inquiries or for more information about the App,” it added.