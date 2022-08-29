5 hours ago

Barely a month after government announced another extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration exercise, the number of persons who have visited offices of the network service providers to have their SIMs registered has dropped by a whopping 98 percent.

Data from the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has revealed that as of August 20, 2022, only 5,861 persons had completed the biometric capturing for the re-registration exercise, compared to over 235,000 who had registered as of July 28th, two days before the extension was announced.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, tells Citi News, measures must be put in place to compel people to make use of the time before the deadline rather than rushing to the telcos at the eleventh hour.

“Apart from those who are unable to register, about 250,000 people attempted to register but failed. That the NIA needs to deal with, and those who do not have Ghana cards. We need to find a way of urging those who have Ghana cards to register their SIM cards.”

“There are some steps in place, as the Communications Minister alluded to, where there will be some discomfort for Ghanaians with their Ghana cards who have not registered their SIM cards.”

Source: citifmonline