4 hours ago

Afigya Kwabre North Member of Parliament (MP), Collins Adomako-Mensah, has commended the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and National Communication Authority (NCA) for introducing a self-service application for SIM re-registration.

The self-service app called "GH SIM Self Reg" was launched on Friday, August 26, 2022 to facilitate the registration exercise.

The app is to ensure that people register their SIM cards in the comfort of their homes and offices without queuing in their network providers' offices.

Currently, over 10000 Ghanaians have downloaded the app, according to the Director of Consumer and Corporate Affairs of the National Communication Authority (NCA), Nana Defie Badu.

"Over 10,000 people have downloaded the app. Currently, we have about [almost] 2000 who have used the app successfully and completed their registration", she said in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Monday morning.

Contributing to the programme, Hon. Collins Adomako-Mensah was pleased with the initiative saying "it's a relief. It's a welcoming news to a lot of the people...We congratulate the Ministry and all the NCA and the officers who have put this together".

He advised the Authority to finetune the app to avoid challenges.