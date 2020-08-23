1 hour ago

Controversial Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison has taken a dig at his former employers Young Africans ( YANGA) on Saturday when he was outdoor on Simba day to the supporters of his new club in a packed stadium.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder joined Simba on a two year deal from fierce rivals YANGA in the current transfer window.

He was cheered by a large crowd after his name was mentioned by Simba Head of Information and Communications Hajji Manara during his unveiling at a packed Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"I love Simba and I want to tell you that Simba is the University of Soccer," said the Ghanaian international as he kissed the club’s badge on his jersey.

Morrison made his debut for his new club in their friendly triumph over Vital'O FC in Simba Day 2020 celebrations.

The host opened the floodgates in the 44th minute of the game through Bernard Morrison before setting up a second for captain John Bocco a minute later.

Goals from Clatous Chota Chama, Ibrahim Ajibu, Chrispine Mugalu and Charles Illamfya completed the rout.

Simba Day is an annual event osbserved by the club to celebrate their success at the end of the season and also outdoor their new signings for the next season to their supporters.

The former Ashgold midfielder joined Simba SC under controversial circumstances from fierce rivals Young Africans on a two-year deal earlier this month.