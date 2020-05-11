1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Songne Yacouba is interesting some clubs in Tanzania with Simba and Yanga SC said to courting him.

Chief Executive Officer of Simba SC, Senzo Mazingisa has revealed that they have opened talks with free agent Yacouba but it has hit a snag due to the player's numerous agents.

After spending two years with Kumasi Asante Kotoko the Burkinabe striker decided against renewing his contract.

Yacouba joined Asante Kotoko from Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou in 2018 and was a fan's favourite until his departure.

According to Mazingisa, Simba SC are looking to strengthen their squad by signing four quality players.

Simba SC have been put off by the numerous agents who have contacted the club as representatives of the Burkinabe International.

“The player has approached us with so many agents each claiming he is the only agent and that is why we have put a stop in our negotiations,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

Songne Yacouba made seven appearances for the porcupine warriors in the current season before leaving as a free agent.