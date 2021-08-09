1 hour ago

The first-ever interchange in the northern part of the country, the Tamale interchange, is on course to be opened to traffic soon, as the project nears completion.

The two-tier interchange, which is at about 80% completion stage, is one of many infrastructure projects being financed through the $2 billion dollar Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the Chinese government.

The Sinohydro agreement, which was brokered in 2017 during Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to China, is a barter deal which requires the Chinese Government to fund priority infrastructure projects selcted by the Government of Ghana to the tune if $2b, in exchange for Ghana's refined bauxite at same value.

A number of road projects in communities across the country have already benefitted from Phase One of the facility, and the Tamale interchange, alongside the PTC interchange in Takoradi, are some of the biggest projects progressing under the facility.

Like the Tamale interchange, the on-going PTC interchange in Takoradi, is also the first interchange to be constructed in the Western Region.

Other on-going projects under the Sinohydro facility are: the construction of the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodi-Pepeso road, Sunyani inner city roads, Western Region and Cape Coast inner cities roads and upgrading of selected feeder roads in Ashanti Region including Nyinahin.

Other road projects expected to start by the end of this year under the Sinohydro facility include, the dualisation of the Adenta-Dodowa high way, 100 km of Accra inner city roads and 100 km of Kumasi inner city roads.