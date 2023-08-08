55 minutes ago

Belgian Pro League side, Sint-Truidense V.V, has enhanced its team lineup by securing the services of Japanese-Ghanaian goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The emerging goalkeeper has inked a season-long loan agreement with Sint-Truidense V.V, originating from his parent club Urawa Reds in Japan.

In a recent announcement, Sint-Truidense V.V expressed their satisfaction in having secured Zion Suzuki's talents, emphasizing his potential impact on the squad.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper's arrival at Stayen is accompanied by an option for a permanent transfer, further underlining the club's commitment to his growth.

Zion Suzuki's journey has seen him progress through the ranks of Urawa Reds' youth system, culminating in his elevation to the first team.

His performances did not go unnoticed, as he garnered recognition as the recipient of the 2021 Talent of the Year award (New Hero Award).

Prior to joining Sint-Truidense V.V, Zion Suzuki attracted interest from various European clubs, including notable attention from Manchester United.

Ultimately, the goalkeeper's path led him to Sint-Truidense V.V, where he aims to contribute to the club's ambitions in the Belgian Pro League.

Sint-Truidense V.V's acquisition of Zion Suzuki represents a strategic move to reinforce their goalkeeping resources and tap into the promising potential of the Japanese-Ghanaian shot-stopper.