Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu Agyemang has described the late Sir John as the people's general secretary.

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) passed away on Wednesday at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to sources the CEO of the Forestry Commission tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Hackman Owusu Agyeman paid glowing tribute to Sir John in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' saying: "Sir John was the 'People's General Secretary' who helped us a lot in the party . . .he has a word for everybody and he understood the grassroots".