Ghana, our dear nation, will certainly bounce back. The good people of Ghana should not lose hope. Let us get together and get Ghana working again and have faith in the Nana Addo-Bawumia government to change the country’s current ailing economy.

I dare say, however, that this feat will not be achieved unless those of us who are passionate about the recovery of our economy step up and offer ourselves to serve the nation selflessly, beginning with members of our dear party, the NPP.

Ours is a tradition that rewards dedication, sacrifice, service, and hard work. Let us stay together and work together. This is the only way we can make sustained efforts to build Ghana we all want to be proud of. This is the only way we can sustain power beyond 2024.

Our government is surely and gradually turning things around to get the nation on the right path again. It needs no telling that the economic situation in the country is dire at the moment and that the masses of our people are suffering.

This we know stems from the debilitating effects of the global covid-19 pandemic, our over-reliance on imports, the unending war between Russia and Ukraine, and the resolve of our bitterest rivals, the NDC to obstruct the passage of key government economic recovery proposals in parliament, among other teething issues at the economic front.

Daily, the NPP under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia-led administration admits to this debilitating economic issues and continues to show commitment and the zeal to do its best in alleviating the hardships Ghanaians are currently confronted with and to deliver Ghana we can all be proud of in the shortest possible time.

The government has boldly rolled out key interventions that are aimed at cushioning individuals and businesses, including You Start and other financial support schemes coupled with our industrialization drive championed through the 1D1F initiative in collaboration with the private sector, Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, Zongo Development Fund, Free SHS, etc.

Through the unrelenting efforts of the government, the exchange rate, inflation, and fuel prices are all reducing and for that matter, the prices of goods and services have seen some stability or decline on the market which has brought some relief to the people.

It is therefore imperative for the citizenry, especially our teaming youth to exercise restraint while the government worked around the clock to mitigate the current economic challenges. We only need patience and trust in this government.

Notwithstanding all the economic hiccups, it is worth acknowledging and applauding the infrastructure record of the Akufo-Addo administration which could rightly be described as second to none in the history of the fourth republic. The investment in infrastructure by this NPP government over the last six years has been massive.

It is also not out of place to laud President Akufo-Addo for building modern barracks for the security services to accommodate their increasing numbers, one of which was lately commissioned at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

The NPP remains the only party that has a dynamic and competent team to implement policies carefully crafted to transform the Ghanaian economy and better the lives of the Ghanaian people. The NPP remains committed to developing Ghana into a free, democratic, modern African state.

It is emphatically clear that the next NPP presidential candidate can be trusted to serve Ghanaians well since the Akufo-Addo administration has laid a solid foundation to propel the economy into prosperity. There is hope only if the New Patriotic Party continues to be in office.

It remains an undeniable fact that things were not working under the government of the National Democratic Party, even though there was no pandemic and Ukraine war. Honestly, Ghana was virtually ground to a halt under the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC.

Can the NDC tell us the policies they implemented to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians in their eight years in government? The answer is none; I mean zero.

Naturally, Ghanaians love the NPP Party because the party always develops and implements policies and programs that benefit the people of Ghana; it's as simple as that.

I have said times without a number that even if Nana Addo did nothing at all apart from the implementation of the Free SHS policy, he will still be the best president in the 4th Republic. The impact of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy and expansion of the School Feeding Programme cannot be underestimated at all.

His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr. Mahamud Bawumia have been bold and decisive in their running of the Ghanaian economy this far and I believe they will deliver the nation from this temporary economic turmoil in the shortest possible time so Ghanaians, especially party supporters must exercise faith and patience in the government.

'This one too shall pass'

John Kwame Duodu

(Sir John)

New Patriotic Party Constituency First Vice Chairman,

Atwima Nwabiagya South,

Ashanti Region

Ashanti Regional TESCON Patron

Credit: AdwenpaHene Kofi Mensah