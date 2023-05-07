21 minutes ago

Sirlord Conteh, a striker of German-Ghanaian descent, played a pivotal role in Paderborn's 2-2 draw against Hamburger SV in the German Bundesliga 2.

Despite missing two early chances, SC Paderborn 07 managed to score with an assist from Conteh, who made a solo run towards the goal but was stopped by former Paderborn player Sebastian Schonlau.

Robert Glatzel scored for Hamburger SV in the 39th minute, but Justvan quickly countered, equalizing the score to 1-1 in the 43rd minute with an assist from Conteh.

Sonny Kittel put Hamburger SV back in the lead in the 49th minute, but Paderborn's Muslija managed to equalize with a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.

In the 77th minute, Marvin Pieringer's header was saved by Daniel Heuer Fernandes.

Conteh was substituted by Pieringer in the 60th minute.