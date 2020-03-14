1 hour ago

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has canceled her musical tour in Italy scheduled for June due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Italy, which is now the heart of the deadly outbreak in Europe, is on a lockdown and currently recording increases in death.

Mr Emmanuel Arhin, professionally known as Bossu Kule, Manager for the multiple award-winning artiste in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, “we have been monitoring the situation in Italy and we thought it wise to cancel our forthcoming show scheduled to take place in June, Modena. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“Anyone who has purchased the tickets would have a refund and when we do come out with a new date it would be announced,” he added.

In all 129,386 cases have been recorded across the world with 4,749 deaths and 68,667 having recovered from Coronavirus.

GNA