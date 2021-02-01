58 minutes ago

Musician Sista Afia has flaunted her breasts on social media to communicate how 'jeje' she is and as expected, followers cannot overlook the risque photograph.

The singer, who has carved a niche for herself as one of Ghana's hottest female artistes in recent times and one of the few who will not hesitate to display their goodies on social media, could be seen in a sea blue top with her legs crossed in this latest photo.

The highly edited piece captures Sista Afia sitting upright with her breasts wildly exposed, leaving little to the imagination of the viewer.

With a straight face, she places her right hand on the chair she's seated on while the left relaxes on her lap.

"New month same Sauce," the caption reads.

A few years ago, Sista Afia was criticised for consistently making an exhibition of herself by showcasing her boobs instead of her music, GhanaWeb recalls.

“I just don’t get why people seem to have issues with what I wear and my boobs," she responded to the concerns. "People keep asking me if apart from my boobs, I have nothing else to show. For the records, my boobs are not my selling point, not at all. I am very talented.

“I don’t get up in the morning and tell myself, 'today, I want to show my boobs', no, it depends on how I feel. My boobs, my talent, and everything forms part of the package,’ she said in an interview with Showbiz.

“I am very proud of my breasts. They are beautiful and nice. Most girls of today are all over looking for ways to enhance their bust artificially and if I am blessed with them naturally, why should I be ashamed of them. Honestly, I am blessed I must say and I won’t trade them for anything.

“In fact, I cannot do anything about the size of my boobs and how they stand out in clothes. I just have to love them and that is what I am doing. I don’t really care what anyone else thinks. So those who have been talking about them, I cannot help you," she added.

Indeed, the musician could not help but flaunt it again.

Here are a few reactions.

Source: Ghanaweb