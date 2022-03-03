4 hours ago

About six persons including a two-year-old boy, are feared dead following a head-on collision at Wassa Asikuma in the Western Region.

The incident involved a KIA truck and a Sprinter Bus.

The bus was fully loaded with passengers and was from Kumasi heading to Tarkwa when the incident occurred.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred between Wasa Asikuma to Ankonsia in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

The eyewitness, Emanuel Nipa described it as a “brutal” and “serious” accident.

It also affected a taxi cab.

25 persons also got injured and have been admitted at the Wasa Akropong Government Hospital.

Three other injured persons were sent to the St. Mark Hospital.

Source: citifmonline