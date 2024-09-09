8 hours ago

A devastating road accident occurred at Tafo Club 600 in the Ashanti Region, leaving six people severely injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that a Kia Rhino truck with registration number AS 6803-T lost control and ran over a taxi and a rickshaw on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

According to the witnesses, the truck's failure to brake in time led to the horrific crash, which involved an Opel Astra and the rickshaw.

The impact of the accident, they said, was massive, resulting in severe injuries to six victims.

The injured are currently receiving medical attention at the Tafo Hospital.

The extent of their injuries is still being assessed, but eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and disturbing.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident and are working to determine the cause of the truck's brake failure.

The driver of the Rhino truck is assisting the authorities with the investigation.