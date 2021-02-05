53 minutes ago

At least six persons have sustained severe gunshot wounds in the Toflokpo and Salom communities in Ada, Graeter Accra Region, for allegedly preventing Electrochem Ghana Limited from operating there.

The incident occurred on Friday, 5 February 2021.

Sources in the community indicate that a group of surveyors who had come from Accra on Thursday to work on portions of land leased to the company by government were whisked away by the local youth.

The company is alleged to have transported land guards from Accra to ward off the indigenes from trespassing.

In the process, six persons sustained gunshot wounds.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Ada Hospital.

Earlier, checks conducted at the project site had revealed that over 1000 residents, mostly youth, have already been employed by the company to undertake various activities for the smooth implementation of the project, whilst over 500 applications are pending for employment as drivers.