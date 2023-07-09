2 hours ago

Belgian Challenger Pro League club Sportkring (SK) Beveren has officially announced the signing of 24-year-old striker Gabriel Kyeremateng from Swiss side FC Thun.

The German-born Ghanaian has agreed to a three-year contract with the Freethiel Stadion outfit.

Kyeremateng arrives at Beveren from FC Thun, where he showcased excellent form over the past three seasons. Sporting Director Tom Van den Abbeele expressed his optimism about the new addition, stating, "The combination of Ghanaian explosive DNA with the work ethic and 'Gründlichkeit' that we can expect from a German seems to be a good mix to strengthen our offensive compartment."

The CEO of Beveren, Antoine Gobin, also expressed excitement about securing the services of the young goal poacher, emphasizing his belief in Kyeremateng's potential impact on the team's offensive line in the upcoming season and beyond.

Gobin stated, "Gabriel is one of those players who will be a key part of our offensive striker force for the next few seasons. He proved himself as a top goalscorer in Switzerland, and we believe he possesses the qualities to do the same for our club."

During his three-year tenure at FC Thun in the Swiss second tier, Kyeremateng established himself as a lethal striker in front of goal.

He made 103 appearances across all competitions, leaving a lasting impression on the fans with his impressive tally of 16 goals and 6 assists in the 2022/23 league season.

With his arrival at SK Beveren, Kyeremateng aims to continue his goal-scoring exploits and contribute significantly to the club's success.