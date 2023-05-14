4 hours ago

Skyy FC's head coach, Christian Nortey Lokko, has showered his team with praise for their impressive display in the face of a narrow defeat in the league cup final.

The Daboase-based side fell agonizingly short, losing 2-1 to topflight team Dreams FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the first semifinal of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The "Still Believe" lads faced an early setback as Dreams FC secured two goals within the first 20 minutes of kickoff, courtesy of Simba Sylvester and Huzaif Ali. However, Skyy FC managed to reduce the deficit when Eric Antwi Konadu found the back of the net.

Skyy FC had an opportunity to level the score when they were awarded a penalty at 1-0, but their hopes were dashed as the penalty was denied by Baba Musah's save.

In a post-match interview, Coach Christian Nortey Lokko expressed his disappointment with the time-wasting tactics employed by their opponents. Nevertheless, he believed that Skyy FC outperformed Dreams FC and deserved to progress in the competition. He also emphasized his satisfaction with his team's overall performance.

"My boys played exceptionally well. They followed the game plan, but there were certain aspects of the match, particularly in terms of time-wasting, that were disappointing. When players deliberately waste time by kicking the ball out and retrieving another one, and the officials allow it without caution, it affects the flow of the game."

"If you want to witness real football, our team showcased it today. Despite being a Division One side up against a Premier Division team, we played superior football. We may not have emerged victorious, but we leave here with our heads held high."

Skyy FC currently maintains their position as the second-ranked team in Zone Two of the ongoing National Division One League. Their next fixture will see them travel to Gomoa to face WAFA on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.