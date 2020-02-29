1 hour ago

Controversial Ghanaian comedian, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, a.k.a Afia Schwarzenegger, has incurred the wrath of actress Efia Odo after the latter is accusing the former of referring to her a prostitute.

Efia Odo in an angry post on Instagram has described Afia Schwarzenegger as an ugly pig and a fake celebrity who has no bite in her.

It all started when Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video advising broke Slay Queens to stop depending on men for money.

Referring to such women as senseless prostitutes, Afia Schwarzenegger said their leader, Efia Odo is even struggling for clients.

Well, Efia Odo did not take the ridicule lightly. She descended heavily on Afia Schwar and called her all sort of names.

Efia Odo says she does not understand why ugly bitches like Afia Schwarzenegger won’t let her name be.

She described Afia Schwarzenegger as miss piggy who only knows how to bark but never bites.

Calling her fake celebrity, she dared Afia to have the same attitude when they meet and she will deal with her

Efia Odo wrote:

You ugly pig looking bitches love having my name in y’all dirty ass mouths. Bitch please have the same energy when you see me. I ain’t no pussy. Ghanaian fake ass celeb bitches have so much bark but no bite. HAVE THE SAME ENERGY WHEN YOU SEE ME MS PIGGY.