6 hours ago

Former Unilever Global Markets Executive Vice President, Yaw Nsarkoh, has raised concerns about John Dramani Mahama's proposed tax cuts.

Mahama, in his social contract with Ghanaians, promised to scrap the betting tax, e-levy, COVID-19 levy, and emissions levy within his first 90 days if elected.

Nsarkoh, however, warned that these populist promises could worsen Ghana's financial situation.

He pointed out that the country heavily relies on taxes for revenue, with the three targeted taxes contributing GHS 1 trillion in 2024 alone.

Nsarkoh argued that eliminating these taxes would create an unsustainable financial gap, urging for a more thoughtful approach to tax policies.