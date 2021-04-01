1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has said indicated that the NPP is rather watching out for the Ahwoi brothers and not former President John Mahama.

According to him, the six million votes former President got in the 2020 elections were given to him by the NPP.

He said the NPP in its first term got a number of Ghanaians peeved and in order to pay back, they voted for John Dramani Mahama.

He indicated that the NPP's concentration going into the 2024 elections, is thus, not on John Mahama per se, who he believes is unpopular, but rather the Ahwoi family because they will pull a surprise.

Chairman Wontumi, as he is popularly known, noted that since Rawlings is no more, the Ahwoi family is now in charge of the NDC and that since they are smart politicians, they may be able to cause an upset for the NPP in the 2024 election.

“Our concentration as a party is not solely on Mahama but the Ahwois. Since Rawlings is dead, the party now belongs to the Ahwois and they are smart politicians who can cause an upset to the NPP. They cut across all spheres and need to be monitored. They will bring a candidate and that may bring problems for the NPP,” he intimated.

On the infighting within the NPP, Chairman Wontumi underscored the need for all the factions to concentrate on the work at hand because that is what will determine the political future of the NPP in the 2024 elections, adding that, their lack of concentration could prove detrimental to them in the 2024 elections.