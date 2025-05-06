1 day ago

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has held a smooth transition ceremony at its office in Accra, marking an official assumption of office by the newly-elected administration led by Richard Akpokavie.

It comes a few days after the election of new executives to steer the affairs of the GOC for the next four years.

The colorful ceremony held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, saw the immediate past president, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, hand over official documents meant for the Ghana Olympic Committee to Mr. Richard Akpokavie Esq., the President-elect.

The event was witnessed by both outgoing and incoming executives, representatives from various sporting federations, and other distinguished dignitaries from Ghana's sports community who gathered to commemorate this significant transition of leadership.

In his speech, Mr. Nunoo Mensah appealed to the new leadership to complete a project it started at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, which he says will benefit the sports fraternity and wished them well in their tenure of office.

President Akpokavie thanked Mr. Nunoo Mensah and his team for their stewardship over the past years and asked for their support as they take over office for the next four years.

The Ghana Olympic Committee was established in 1950 initially as the Gold Coast Olympic Committee, during the Gold Coast period (Ghana's Colonial name). The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognized it in 1951. GOC has been very instrumental in promoting Olympism and facilitating Ghanaian participation in international sports events. It also oversees the Commonwealth Games.

The Ghana Olympic Committee went to the polls on 26 April, 2025 to elect 18-member executives to steer the affairs for the next four years.

The new executives are Richard Akpokavie (President), Mawuko Afadzinu (1st Vice President), Fredrick Lartey Otu (2nd Vice President), Ernest Danso (3rd Vice President), Muniru Kassim (Secretary-General), Fuseini Bawa (Assistant Secretary-General), Evans Yeboah (Treasurer), and Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman (Assistant Treasurer).

The board members include Kamal Sulley, Delphina Quaye, George Tettey, Richmond Rexford Quarcoo, George Owusu Ansah, Nathaniel Johnson and George Lamptey.

The new executives are expected to bring new plans and strategies to sports and also see to it that Ghana wins more medals at international championships, specifically Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games.

Story by Emmanuel Quarshie Ashong (ISD)